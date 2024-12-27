Photo credit: ESPN

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both trying to win a Super Bowl, but Bart Scott believes only one can get bounced from the playoffs and still consider the season a success.

That would be Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Scott dropped the hot take on First Take this week during a conversation about the NFL MVP battle between Jackson and Allen. According to the former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, winning the MVP would mean more to Allen than it would to the current Ravens quarterback who already has two of those awards on his resume. So much more that it could erase any sour taste from a potential early playoff exit.

Probably the worst take I’ve heard surrounding the mvp discourse goes to Bart Scott👏 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/p3RPqU9pWh — Brandon Reilly (@Brandon__Reilly) December 26, 2024



“If Josh Allen leaves and gets knocked out of the playoffs and he wins MVP, he’s probably going to see that as a successful season because he proved that he didn’t need a number one [receiver],” Scott said. “If Lamar Jackson gets an MVP and loses, he’ll view that as a disappointment. So that lets you know probably how the two even views their success with the MVP differently.”

Naturally, insinuating Allen prioritizes MVPs over championships is a claim that should be pushed back on, right? Scott’s debate partner for this segment, Andrew Hawkins quickly said, “I agree,” although he did proceed to separate himself from the hot take.

“I don’t believe the MVP is more important to Lamar Jackson any more than I believe the MVP is more important to Josh Allen than a Super Bowl championship,” Hawkins added. The former NFL wide receiver has since confirmed he does not believe either quarterback would value an MVP over a championship.

It’s reasonable to assume Allen winning his first MVP might be more meaningful than Jackson winning his third award. But both quarterbacks need a Super Bowl to bolster their legacies. And to assume Allen is more focused on winning an MVP as a way of proving his worth the season after Buffalo traded away Stefon Diggs than he is winning a Super Bowl, is borderline disrespectful.

[First Take]