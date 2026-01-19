Credit: Pardon My Take, CBS

CBS NFL broadcaster Tony Romo is back in the firing line following several questionable performances during the NFL Playoffs.

Following a gaffe-filled call of the Wild Card game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, Romo was a mixed bag for Saturday’s broadcast of the Bills’ loss to the Denver Broncos. While he pulled out his old trick of predicting a touchdown, he also peppered the game with many odd moments, including referring to Bills quarterback Josh Allen as “Mahomes.”

Romo has his defenders and his detractors, and you can officially put Pardon My Take hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and Eric “PFT Commenter” Sollenberger in the latter group.

During Monday’s episode of the Barstool Sports podcast, the two laid into Romo over his performance, implying he was either on something or had just given up on trying to offer cogent analysis.

“[Discussing] Tony Romo, we can start up top. I thought I was on drugs watching this game in the first half,” said Katz.

“I tweeted out, ‘Let’s give Tony Romo some credit here because he does a phenomenal job announcing games that he absolutely does not care about.’ He does not give a f*ck anymore,” said Sollenberger. “To do that, to be able to, I’d say, hit an 85% strike rate, it’s pretty good. That’s pretty impressive. But Tony does not give a f*ck anymore.

“There was that drive in the first half where Josh Allen reached out for a first down. Clearly, we saw what happened on the field. He was short of the sticks. They get up, they run the QB sneak. He gets the first down, then he’s got the ball, they hand it off. Tony Romo was like, ‘Now you put yourself in a dangerous spot here running the football.’ I was like, What are you talking about, Tony?”

“That’s when I was like, ‘Did I get laced with something? Did someone slip something in my drink?” added Katz. “Am I watching the right broadcast? What’s going on?'”

“And then, on the next drive that the Bills had, he called Josh Allen ‘Mahomes.’ What is Tony Romo doing?” asked Sollenberger.

Tony Romo calls Josh Allen “Mahomes,” hitting several Bingo card spaces all at once. pic.twitter.com/kzEB3weoWc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2026

“Have you guys seen this trend that’s going around on Twitter where people just tweet nonsense sentences all mashed together with weird words and stuff?” asked Katz. “You start to read it, and you’re supposed to get almost instantly confused. These words all are real words, but they don’t line up. That’s how I felt listening to Tony Romo.”

“Yeah, it felt like you’re having a stroke,” added Sollenberger.

Sollenberger did admit that he thought Romo “did make up for a little” with “some good insight that he put out there later.”

That’s the Tony Romo experience for many viewers. There are some good nuggets of analysis in there, but it’s mixed in with so many oddities and issues that it’s hard to separate them.