Credit: Fred Beyer

YouTube personality Fred Beyer has been banned indefinitely by the NFL after storming the draft stage last Friday night in Pittsburgh.

We know the NFL hates pick tipping on social media. Apparently, they don’t like anyone trying to prematurely announce picks at the actual draft either. Because during the third round of the NFL Draft, Beyer ran on stage with intentions of announcing the 67th overall pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And while it took them a surprisingly long amount of time, security eventually forced Beyer off stage.

Beyer documented the entire prank across a 19-minute video on YouTube, explaining that the idea was intended to be a way of trolling Le’Veon Bell after alleging the former Steelers running back ducked him in a one-on-one challenge. Beyer was wearing black polo with the Steelers logo and carried a fake credential he made at Staples that was apparently good enough to get him into the staff entrance of the draft.

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The 24-year-old YouTuber was able to get on stage, hype the crowd and announce, “with the 67th pick” before the mic was cut off. He was then ushered backstage by security, where he was questioned and had his fake credential revoked. Police were later called after security found out Beyer initially gave them a fake name.

Beyer was escorted off the premises by police. But they didn’t seem too bothered by his actions, with one officer even requesting a photo. They did, however, reinforce the ban issued by the NFL, which Beyer read during the video.

“You are indefinitely banned from any NFL game or event,” the letter states. “The ban is league-wide and will be enforced rigorously. Should you be found at any NFL game or event, law enforcement will be summoned and you will be arrested…We sincerely hope that you will take this opportunity to reflect on your actions.”

Beyer signed the letter, seemingly agreeing to the banning. And surely, he will now be spending every waking moment he can’t be at NFL events by reflecting on his actions which have garnered more than 700,000 views on YouTube.