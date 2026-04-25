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It was reported on April 1 that the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys would meet in Week 3 of the 2026 season for the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ second-round pick during the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night, the league confirmed the news with an official announcement, which also featured the television details.

The NFL announced that the Ravens and Cowboys will play in the 2026 Rio Game at Maracanã Stadium during Week 3 action on Sunday, Sept 27, at 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on CBS, as well as on the streaming service Paramount+.

Rich Eisen passed along the news on the NFL Network broadcast, which included him struggling to pronounce Maracanã Stadium, but also included him mixing in a solid impression of CBS lead NFL color commentator Tony Romo, who could very well be calling the Ravens-Cowboys game alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

The NFL announced the 2026 Rio Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 on CBS. And Rich Eisen did a better job with his Tony Romo impression than the Maracanã Stadium pronunciation. #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/87xomsikLX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2026

NBC, with Sunday Night Football, was considered the favorite to land the Rio game, so it’s a bit of a surprise that CBS came away with the rights.

This will be the third NFL game to take place in Brazil. The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers played in São Paulo on a Friday night in Week 1 of 2024, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers did the same in 2025.

The Eagles-Packers game aired on Peacock, while last year’s Chiefs-Chargers game became the first to air exclusively on YouTube and drew 17.3 million global viewers.