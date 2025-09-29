Photo Credit: Bad Bunny on X/NBC.

We won’t know what teams will be playing in Super Bowl LX for another four months. But on Sunday night, we learned who will be doing the Halftime Show.

During halftime of the Week 4 Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, it was announced that Bad Bunny will be the featured star of the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

Bad Bunny himself shared the news on social media.

This will be the second Super Bowl (after Super Bowl 50) played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. The previous time it hosted was Super Bowl 50 in February 2016. Coldplay was the featured act of that Halftime Show, which also included performances from previous Super Bowl Halftime Show featured acts, Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Over the last five years, the featured performers of the Super Bowl Halftime Show have been: The Weekend (Super Bowl LV), Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar (Super Bowl LVI), Rihanna (Super Bowl LVII), Usher (Super Bowl LVIII) and Kendrick Lamar (Super Bowl LIX).

Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday, Feb. 8 and will air on NBC.