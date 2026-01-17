Credit: Apple Music, Bad Bunny

At no point during the critical brouhaha over his selection did it seem that the NFL had any intention of replacing Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Now that the big game is weeks away, the reggaeton superstar has dropped a trailer previewing his performance.

The trailer showcases the Puerto Rican rapper and actor dancing to “Baille Inovidable” with a cavalcade of ever-changing partners, building to a climax where he is surrounded by a diverse group of dancers, driving home the message that “the world will dance.”

Intentional or not, it’s hard not to infer that the message of the trailer, and the halftime show itself, is a rebuttal to the pushback his involvement received from President Donald Trump and conservative pundits.

BAD BUNNY

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW

FEBRUARY 8THpic.twitter.com/KlBMKkvrvR — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) January 16, 2026

Along with calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced, the Trump administration responded to the Puerto Rican superstar’s involvement by saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would conduct enforcement at the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara, CA, with one official saying there would be “no safe haven” for undocumented immigrants.

That came after Bad Bunny said in September that he would not include any U.S. stops on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour as he was “very concerned” about his fans being subjected to threats of deportation.

Given the ongoing harassment and violence ICE agents have been perpetrating in Minneapolis and around the country, the NFL’s decision to stick with Bad Bunny as their halftime performer sends a message, even if it’s not something the notoriously PR-centric league intends.

Not that it was that hard a decision. At a time when the league is focused on expanding its international presence, it doesn’t hurt to showcase arguably the most popular Latin artist in the world.

Political organization Turning Point USA announced last year that it would create an alternative “all-American halftime show celebrating faith, family, and freedom” to compete directly with Bad Bunny’s performance. While a spokesperson confirmed that the show is still happening, the organization has refused to confirm who will perform, where it will be aired, whether it will actually be live, or what the program might look like.