Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show was one of the most talked-about cultural moments of 2026 so far, but not always in a positive way.

Despite his being a pop superstar with a massive audience, one that helped drive 128.2-million U.S. viewers (and 4.2 billion global views) to the halftime performance, a sizable portion of Americans had a whole host of problems with the selection of the Puerto Rican singer instead of a more “traditional” choice (which means what you think it means).

Those complaints came from some NFL fans, but also from many people who otherwise wouldn’t care about the Super Bowl halftime show but saw it as a lightning rod they could affix their brand to for clout or grift. So intense was the backlash that Turning Point USA hosted its own halftime show running concurrently with Bad Bunny’s, featuring Kid Rock and a collection of country music singers.

Afterward, Bad Bunny’s performance was widely praised for weaving in messages of inclusivity, diversity, and care for one another at a time when such values seem discouraged in America. Critics picked at what they could, but most of their complaints were either based on things that weren’t true or were just good, old-fashioned racism and xenophobia.

There was a receptacle for some of those complaints: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which collects public comments on events like the Super Bowl. TMZ got its hands on over 2,000 complaints the FCC received following Super Bowl LX, with over 100 alleging that the singer’s performance was inappropriate for network audiences.

The complaints are compiled here, and it’s often hard to tell whether they’re actually serious or satirical attempts to feign anger or disdain toward Bad Bunny’s show.

Many of the complaints alleged that the singer performed songs with vulgar lyrics. People who submitted those claims were either mistaken or acting in bad faith, as Bad Bunny performed only “radio-safe” versions of songs such as “Safaera” and “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Others accused Bad Bunny of using racial slurs against white people, that the dancers were oversexualized, that it pushed a political agenda, and that the Spanish-language singing was “un-American,” “unpatriotic,” and offensive to veterans (something Stephen A. Smith perhaps agrees with).

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Turning Point’s halftime show featured various references to drinking alcohol, lyrics that gestured towards curse words, references to guns, and overtly political messaging. Hardly the family-friendly alternative it was billed as. But something tells us that the people who complained about those things with Bad Bunny’s show didn’t do the same for that one.

For what it’s worth, the FCC investigated the content of Bad Bunny’s halftime show following complaints from Republican politicians and found… nothing.