Bad Bunny just corrupted the hearts and minds of 100 million Americans.

Did anyone think of the families? The millions of children who should not dare be subjected to a Spanish-speaking singer? How are they supposed to comprehend what just happened, both literally and metaphorically? This is no laughing matter.

OK, actually, it kind of is.

As a few million people opted to flip to Kid Rock’s halftime extravaganza on Turning Point USA’s YouTube channel, exponentially more well-adjusted Americans watched what proved to be an incredible halftime performance by Bad Bunny that will go down in Super Bowl history.

The show exceeded expectations in almost every way. The choreography? Superb. Vocals? Crisp. Guest stars? Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin! The set design? Amazing. And the messaging? That was what set the show apart.

Without even directly addressing the political flashpoints of the day, Bad Bunny sent a message by celebrating Latin American identity on the world’s biggest stage. The symbolism began from the moment Bad Bunny stepped on the field, with depictions of Latin culture around every corner he turned in his sugar cane-inspired set. The performance ended with a parade of flags featuring numerous Latin American countries and Bad Bunny shouting out nations as far south as Argentina and as far north as Canada.

The official NFL account sent a direct message after the performance: “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love.”

Going into this performance, speculation about how Bad Bunny would handle the political discourse around the NFL’s decision to feature a Spanish-speaking musician for the Super Bowl halftime show took center stage. People wondered whether or not Bad Bunny would use the Super Bowl’s massive stage to advance a particular ideology or belief.

It turns out, he did. He advanced positivity, which has been pretty scarce in our culture recently.

Our condolences to those working for the Puerto Rico tourism board over the next few days; it appears you’ll be pretty busy.