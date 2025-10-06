Credit: NBC / “Saturday Night Live”

When Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny was revealed as the halftime entertainment for this year’s Super Bowl, reactions from certain right-wing culture warriors could’ve been pre-written. Just like Kendrick Lamar last season, or Dr. Dre and friends a few years prior, a particular subset of conservative commentators simply cannot comprehend the NFL opting to select a performer that is unfamiliar to them.

Apparently, that reaction was no sweat off Bad Bunny’s back. Appearing as host on this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, the three-time Grammy winner poked fun at the right-wing outrage over his selection.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” the rapper told the crowd. “And I’m very happy, and I think everybody’s happy about it,” pausing for laughter before continuing, “Even Fox News!”

The show then aired a sliced and diced clip of various Fox News hosts saying “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president.”

Bad Bunny’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/pjS0Ejckcg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 5, 2025

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy,” a more sincere Bad Bunny said, before transitioning to Spanish, “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it,” a translation by The Hollywood Reporter said.

“And, if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!” Bad Bunny joked to finish his monologue.

Backlash over Bad Bunny’s selection will likely continue until February. The rapper hasn’t been shy about sharing his politics, especially when it comes to the immigration policy of the Trump administration. His latest tour opted not to go to the continental United States for fear of ICE appearing at his concerts. DHS secretary Kristi Noem recently said ICE will be “all over” the Super Bowl on account of Bad Bunny’s performance.