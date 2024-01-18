Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Arizona Cardinals helmet on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals laid off several members of their non-football operations team this week, and their digital team was impacted by the moves.

Per ESPN, Tim Delaney, Arizona’s vice president of digital content, was let go after 16 years with the organization. A pair of social media team members were also laid off.

The Cardinals took a shot at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on social media during the team’s schedule release in May. Jackson and the Ravens won 31-24 in Arizona in October.

Other layoffs hit the team’s business side hard.

Chief Financial Officer Greg Lee was laid off after almost 18 years with the organization, nearly 15 of which were spent in the CFO role. VP of business development Mike Iaquinta was let go after 15 years with the Cardinals. Meanwhile, SVP of corporate partnerships Steve Ryan resigned after two decades with the team.

For the Cardinals, it’s been a year of change following the hiring of general manager Monti Ossenfort last January. Jeremy Walls was hired in August as the team’s new Chief Operating Officer, while ESPN reported on the team’s negative culture under owner Michael Bidwell in November. After taking over as COO, Walls reportedly audited and restructured the business end of the team, culminating with this week’s layoffs and a move into a new workspace.

