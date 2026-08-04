Credit: WJXT

The Arizona Cardinals will get a head start on the preseason this year as they prepare to take on the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame Game this Thursday. And calling the action for Cardinals fans listening on the radio will be J.P. Shadrick.

Shadrick was announced as the Cardinals’ new play-by-play voice on Tuesday, replacing longtime announcer Dave Pasch who departed the gig after 24 seasons to sign a fully exclusive deal with ESPN that includes a job as the network’s No. 2 NFL play-by-play broadcaster. Shadrick has called NFL games on radio for Westwood One since 2022 and college football for the Touchdown Radio Network since 2017. He’ll work alongside analyst A.Q. Shipley, who began calling Cardinals games last season after longtime color commentator Ron Wolfley retired after 20 seasons in the booth. Dani Sureck will make her debut as the radio crew’s sideline reporter.

“Dave Pasch is one of the great voices in our game and I appreciate the high standard that he left behind,” Shadrick said in the announcement. “I’m eager to work toward matching that but also take it further in my own style. I’m fired up to work with A.Q. Shipley too, his great personality combined with his in-depth knowledge of the game in all aspects makes him a top-tier analyst.”

Shadrick makes the cross-country journey from Jacksonville to take the job as the Cardinals’ lead voice, having served as a senior reporter for the Jaguars the past 14 seasons, hosting the team’s weekly head coach radio show along with pre- and post-game coverage on gamedays.

In all, Shadrick has more than 20 years of play-by-play experience across various sports but has never landed the full-time lead play-by-play gig at a major pro team until now.

The Cardinals open the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.