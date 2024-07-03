Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; (L to R) Former NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning, Archie Manning, and Peyton Manning pose with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey (2nd Left) prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The patriarch of football’s most famous family is alive.

That said, if you read a recent headline about Archie Manning, especially if you read it quickly, you might think otherwise.

The Clarion-Ledger shared photo reel of Manning on Tuesday. And while nothing in the headline indicated that Manning has passed, it was written very much in the style of an obituary.

“Archie Manning: Ole Miss football legend, dad of Eli, Peyton, grandfather of Arch, is 75,” the headline read.

Interesting headline choice here. pic.twitter.com/ktlnDuBscS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 3, 2024

Some of you may be thinking that 75 is a milestone birthday and one that many people don’t reach. And if you’re writing a headline to commemorate someone’s birthday — especially an older person — it might read like an obituary.

That’s a fine theory, with only one problem. Archie Manning turned 75 on May 19. A headline like that could make sense on someone’s 75th birthday. More than six weeks after said person’s 75th birthday, it’s a different story.

Of course, someone may read this with a feeling of déjà vu, and there’s a good reason for that. The Tennessean recently produced a headline about NASCAR legend Ned Jarrett which had similar wording. Like Manning, Jarrett is still alive. And as happened with Jarrett, there was some confusion about the headline about Manning.

I though they were saying he was dead help https://t.co/7FSXL98Wv7 — Trae (gracies version) SAW GRACIE ON TODAY SHOW (@XTYZERIA) July 3, 2024

A rollicking journey to a no-bituary I guess. Who else thought he’d be dead at the end of the sentence? — sudden dodgeball fan (@jam_rine) July 3, 2024

As i was reading this my heart sank, than i read it again and saw it wasn’t what i thought — mike (@emondm24) July 3, 2024

You had us worried sick — JaguarGator9 (@JaguarGator9NFL) July 3, 2024

This tweet stressed me out. Every word made it seem like we were headed another direction. But, thank God, Archie Manning has not passed. He’s just 75 — as of six weeks ago. Yes, this is Mississippi’s largest newspaper announcing that Archie Manning turned 75 … 44 days ago. https://t.co/XR68AF2nOm — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 3, 2024

[The Clarion-Ledger]