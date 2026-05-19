Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As Russell Wilson mulls over whether to keep his NFL career going or head to the TV studio, former first-team All-Pro cornerback Aqib Talib thinks the decision is pretty simple.

“Do your TV thing, Russ,” Talib said recently on The Arena: Gridiron, via the New York Post. “It’s over with, man. Once you’ve got to decide, do I even want to play? I think you don’t really want to play. I hate when guys get to the later part of their career and then they start doing the bounce-around thing and they’re not going to win. There was no chip in New York. That’s just going to be another stop on your résumé.

“Once you have to decide, it’s over with.”

A few weeks ago, Andrew Marchand at The Athletic reported that Wilson was talking with CBS Sports for a role on their network’s pregame show, The NFL Today. Wilson had a guest role on the show last season, and CBS currently has an empty chair following Matt Ryan’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons front office.

The 37-year-old quarterback then told the New York Post that he was weighing that opportunity against a contract offer from the New York Jets as backup to Geno Smith.

A 10-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson’s playing career has been in decline since his trade to the Denver Broncos in 2022. Brief stints with the Steelers and Giants ended with him on the bench and with a clear reality that his best playing days are long behind him.