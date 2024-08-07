Credit: ‘The Howard Stern Show’

We were also today years old when we found out that Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce interned on The Howard Stern Show.

The former New York Giants linebacker did it before his playing career came to a close, too. With an eye on a broadcasting future, Pierce served as a communications intern for the Stern Show for a day. He answered calls and did all intern duties. Of course, he was pranked while he worked as a call screener, too.

They asked him to stay for the rest of the week.

He was on ESPN, trading coaching philosophy notes with Jeff Saturday, and he was also on Stern’s show, teaching Jason Kaplan and Sal Governale how to throw a football.

How about Howard Stern having a coaching tree?

Pierce was promptly asked about his intern duties during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

“So, when I was with the Giants, I had my weekly show,” he said. “I think it was the Pierce Fierce Report is what we called it. And after we won the Super Bowl, I was like, ‘Hey, man, I want to (be in the media).’ Because I played with (Michael) Strahan, Tiki Barber — two guys that went to the media right after football. ‘I want to do some internships.’ Which is cool, which is crazy, which nobody really talks about, I Jamie Foxx; I did Playboy…and then they were like, ‘Howard wants you to do it.’…So, the first day, I literally did all the stuff with Sal, Richard, Howard and all the guys behind the scenes.

“And the next day, they’re like, ‘We’re gonna put you on camera.’ And then, it was crazy, man. I wish I could do it again. ‘Cause I didn’t know Howard as well as I know him now — especially back then. I knew who he was and how big he was; I didn’t realize how smart he was, how sharp he was. But, also, I didn’t know what goes on in the back rooms. The back rooms are real…You better be prepared.

“It’s funny because I get asked about that second-close, other than the Super Bowl game.”

Well, we’ll be damned.

“If I could do The Howard Stern Show again, I’d love to do it,” Pierce added. “Howard is a gentleman, obviously, very sharp. They got a good thing going on. How many years now? 30 years. He’s the king of media. He’s the godfather.”

Baba Booey!

[Pardon My Take]