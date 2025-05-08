Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two weeks after the NFL brilliantly announced during the first round of the NFL Draft when the 2025-26 schedule would be announced, the league has announced when some more special announcements are coming.

On Thursday, the NFL revealed that, as has become customary in recent years, each of its broadcast partners will announce select games prior to the league’s official schedule reveal on May 14. Typically, the games announced prior to the full schedule reveal are some of the more high-profile games of the year.

Monday, May 12, NBC, Fox, and Prime Video will reveal their select games. NBC’s announcement will be made on TODAY, per the NFL’s press release. Fox’s announcement has typically come on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends, though the NFL did not indicate this in their announcement.

Tuesday, May 13, ABC’s Good Morning America will announce ESPN’s select game. Also on May 13, the NFL will reveal its full slate of international games on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

And Wednesday, May 14, CBS and Netflix will get their reveals; CBS on their CBS Mornings show.

The full schedule release show will air on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET on May 14. Rich Eisen, Maurice Jones-Drew, and Michael Robinson will anchor a three-hour live show breaking down the entire schedule and analyzing the most anticipated games.

Really, only the NFL can get away with multiple announcements announcing when something is going to be announced. But here we are covering it, because we actually care about this sh*t for some reason, just like so many other football sickos.