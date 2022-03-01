Longtime ESPN broadcaster (and former Dream Job contestant) Anish Shroff has a new role: radio voice of the Carolina Panthers. The team announced the hire today.

A heartfelt thank you to the @Panthers. Incredibly humbled and honored to take the torch from the legend, Mick Mixon. Charlotte has been home for a decade and it is our forever home. Can't wait to get going and thank you all for such a warm welcome! #KeepPounding https://t.co/JNEPVfunRn — Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) March 1, 2022

Shroff replaces Mick Mixon, who held the role for the prior seventeen years. The Panthers even put together a rare non-awkward video announcement package featuring the Panthers radio crew past and present:

Big news ?️ Sending it down to Mick Mixon. pic.twitter.com/Kj7y7atCRB — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 1, 2022

Shroff had been at ESPN since 2008.

From the team’s announcement: