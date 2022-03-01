Longtime ESPN broadcaster (and former Dream Job contestant) Anish Shroff has a new role: radio voice of the Carolina Panthers. The team announced the hire today.
A heartfelt thank you to the @Panthers. Incredibly humbled and honored to take the torch from the legend, Mick Mixon. Charlotte has been home for a decade and it is our forever home. Can't wait to get going and thank you all for such a warm welcome! #KeepPounding https://t.co/JNEPVfunRn
— Anish Shroff (@AnishESPN) March 1, 2022
Shroff replaces Mick Mixon, who held the role for the prior seventeen years. The Panthers even put together a rare non-awkward video announcement package featuring the Panthers radio crew past and present:
Big news ?️
Sending it down to Mick Mixon. pic.twitter.com/Kj7y7atCRB
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 1, 2022
Shroff had been at ESPN since 2008.
From the team’s announcement:
“You have to be a fan at heart; I really believe that,” he said of his new role. “I think I represent a lot of the people in this town. I moved here for an opportunity, and for a job, never knowing it would be home forever, and it’s become home forever. And there’s a lot of people here who are transplants. Half the people on my street are from Connecticut, Boston, Florida, New York. They’re from everywhere. And these nomads, these vagabonds, have found a place they can call home and call community.
“I want the Panthers to be a unifying factor there.”
The last time Shroff called a game at Bank of America Stadium he went viral for his reaction to experiencing the Oreo-mayo combination alongside Mike Golic Jr.:
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) December 30, 2021
PB&J … & Mayo?@mikegolicjr @AnishESPN @Taylor_McGregor pic.twitter.com/eCG7BbGuK3
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 30, 2021
This is a net loss for national sports fans, of course. Shroff was a welcome presence throughout his time at ESPN, and his willingness to speak his mind during the Bishop Sycamore debacle was a standout moment in recent memory.