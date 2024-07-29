Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

The DirecTV/Sunday Ticket version of NFL RedZone ended last year, leaving Scott Hanson on NFL Network as the last man standing over Andrew Siciliano. Now, the two are working together for NBC Sports hosting Gold Zone during the Paris Olympics.

In an interview Monday on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz promoting Gold Zone and NBC’s coverage of the Summer Games, Siciliano revealed that while he appreciates that talents of his competitor and colleague Hanson, he has never actually tuned in to watch Hanson oversee an NFL witching hour or call the final moments of a close game.

“I’ve never seen his RedZone, because for 18 years, I was doing mine and it’s not like I could record it. Because I had DirecTV, so I didn’t get his. So I would come home and Sunday Night Football was already on,” Siciliano explained. “I’ve never actually seen it.”

Siciliano also showed love for sports fans who hyped up his pass-off to Hanson over the weekend during this year’s first edition of the Gold Zone (which NBC has offered since 2012, and which he’s been involved with since 2014), comparing it to Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and the other recent multiverse comic book movies featuring multiple versions of the same character.

“Scott and I worked together for 13, 14 years on NFL Network but we never did the same show together … this was the first time I think we were actually on the same set at the same time,” Siciliano said. “I know Sports Twitter lost their mind, it was like the RedZone multiverse.”

While he did not host RedZone in 2023, Siciliano reminded fans that he called Rams and Browns games throughout the season. That made it hard for him to watch Hanson on Sundays, too.

Perhaps after seeing Hanson flex his whiparound hosting chops for NBC this summer, Siciliano will be convinced to embrace the enemy.

“He’s doing a really great job on Gold Zone. I am watching that,” Siciliano joked. “He’s setting up all the swimming well … he’s killing it with that.”

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube]