Andrew Perloff has made it clear he’s not a fan of Bill Belichick’s new career as a broadcaster.

So when word came out recently that Belichick is taking on another new show this season, Perloff predicted “it’s going to be garbage.”

Belichick will host Coach, with Bill Belichick, for Underdog Fantasy, taking fans behind the scenes from a coach’s perspective. Perloff talked about Belichick’s new venture Friday on the Maggie and Perloff show, and he doesn’t like the idea of Belichick adding another show to his broadcast resumé. He’s already doing The CW’s Inside the NFL and will be a regular guest on the ManningCast.

“What are we doing here with Bill Belichick?” Perloff asked. “Why is he all of a sudden getting paid to talk into a mic when he refused to for 20 years? This is hypocrisy at the highest level.”

Perloff has already called out the hypocrisy of Belichick joing the media, after being notoriously media-unfriendly during his coaching career. But given rampant speculation Belichick is seeking a new head coaching job for 2025, Perloff thinks everything he says this year as an analyst is suspect, including thoughts he shares on the new Underdog Fantasy show.

“I’m going to watch it, I’m just not going to enjoy it,” Perloff said. “First of all, in reality … this show on Underdog Fantasy is going to be more tame, it’s going to be garbage. Because he wants to coach next year. He’s not going to say a thing that is critical, and if he does criticize a coach, what does that mean?

No lies detected pic.twitter.com/gwehNTkwTE — Maggie Gray (@MaggieGray) August 2, 2024



“You know he’s the most Machiavellian detailer in a person. That means he wants that person’s job. We’re going to be seeing theater at best. We’re not going to get real analysis out of Bill Belichick. I know that sounds mean, but he can’t be honest with you, because he desperately wants a job next year.”

Perloff likely won’t be the only one parsing Belichick’s comments this season for a hidden motive.

