Photo Credit: Netflix

Bill Belichick seems to be thriving these days, as the former New England Patriots head coach has several new NFL or sports-related media jobs.

Andrew Perloff doesn’t like Belichick’s new ventures. The co-host of The Maggie and Perloff Show on SiriusXM is calling out Belichick’s transition to sports media. Perloff called the 72-year-old former coach a “hypocrite” for “joining the NFL media machine.”

For those who haven’t been keeping up with Belichick’s latest exploits beyond his personal life, he recently joined the revamped lineup of Inside the NFL on The CW. He’ll also be on ESPN’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli simulcast.

Oh, he’s also doing The Pat McAfee Show.

That’s a whole lot of sports media work for the former NFL head coach whose relationship with sports reporters was notoriously distant, aloof, detached, dismissive, rude … you get the idea.

Perloff pointed that out in a commentary Monday on AthlonSports.com. He got right to the point in the lede.

“Networks have to stop hiring Bill Belichick,” Perloff wrote. “Someone who openly mocked the media for two decades as head coach of the New England Patriots shouldn’t be able to walk right in and get multiple media jobs. He never said anything useful as an NFL coach and now he’s going to get paid talk? As brilliant as Belichick is, find someone else.”

My latest for @AthlonSports: Bill Belichick is a hypocrite and I don’t want to see him on television…https://t.co/V0xqpFGjoq — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) July 16, 2024



Perloff went on to note that being media-friendly as a competitor isn’t a prerequisite for later joining the media, “but Belichick showing disdain for the very existence of the media and grumbling his way through every media session is too much to ignore.” He even cited Belichick’s most infamous media stunt, the 2014 press conference in which he answered every question with a bored “We’re onto Cincinnati” response.

Then again, in some parts of the media, that incident made him a legend.

How did Boston Connor spend his vacation from The Pat McAfee Show? By getting a Bill Belichick “We’re onto Cincinnati” tattoo. pic.twitter.com/oHeIfvgsTI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2024



Perloff concluded with the obvious: People will listen to Belichick simply because he is Bill Belichick.

“Of course Belichick’s insight has gravity,” Perloff wrote. “Just don’t pretend the last 20 years was a mirage and he is so eager to educate us on the game. Belichick wants to make money and land a coaching job.”

[AthlonSports.com]