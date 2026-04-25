Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images, 93.7 The Fan

“If the Steelers draft Drew Allar in 250 days, I think I’ll quit my job.”

That was written on X by Pittsburgh radio host and reporter Andrew Fillipponi on August 16, 2025, before the last Penn State Nittany Lions football season, which did start well enough before going completely off the rails, in part due to Allar suffering a season-ending broken left ankle against Northwestern.

On the second day of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers did indeed select the quarterback with the No. 76 overall pick in the third round.

You might have assumed that Fillipponi would be spending the weekend cleaning out his office and preparing his resume. However, the radio host had one ace up his sleeve: The Steelers drafted Allar 251 days from that post.

Good thing the Steelers drafted Drew Allar 251 days after I made this post! One night earlier and I would have been updating my resume. https://t.co/bLLeLtG5Dj — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 25, 2026

Now, there is a technicality on top of that technicality: Fillipponi once again wrote in early February that, “if the Steelers draft Drew Allar, I’ll quit my job,” but this time he didn’t add any day or time constraints.

Behold: The place where if the Steelers draft Drew Allar I’ll quit my job. pic.twitter.com/YB5ygVeJks — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 3, 2026

By the letter of the law, it stands to reason that Fillipponi should have followed through on his threat. However, given that this is simply the latest in a long line of “I’ll quit if X happens” chicanery by radio hosts, we should have presumed it would never happen (although it wouldn’t be the first time he followed through on an absurd bet).

Somewhere, Chris Russo is smiling.

As for Allar, it actually doesn’t seem like a bad pick. Aaron Rodgers’ status remains up in the air, and even if he does return this season, it’s likely to be his last. The Steelers need to start thinking about their quarterback future, and they might as well get a young arm in there to have ready when the time comes.