To be fair to CBS Sports’ announcer Andrew Catalon, he made a great call on Jonathan Taylor’s third touchdown of the day on Sunday.

He just jumped the gun on its importance.

The Indianapolis Colts running back has been a stat-sheet monster, not only during the 2025 NFL season but throughout his six-year NFL career.

The 2021 league rushing champion entered Sunday’s game as the NFL’s leader in rushing yards (697) and rushing touchdowns (10). He also came into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with the chance to break an NFL record by recording three rushing touchdowns in a game three-straight times against one team.

Entering the fourth quarter, Taylor had 149 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries. The Colts, who already led 31-7, were threatening to score once more as they lined up at Tennessee’s 19-yard line. Quarterback Daniel Jones snapped the ball and tossed it to a crossing Taylor, who then scampered into the endzone for what appeared to be a record-breaking touchdown.

Andrew Catalon *almost* had a great call of Jonathan Taylor’s third TD of the day 🤷pic.twitter.com/mWonL1vlTm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 26, 2025

“There he goes again! Taylor… YES!” exclaimed Catalaon as the running back crossed the goal line. “History! The first player in NFL history with three rushing touchdowns in three consecutive games against the same team.”

Catalon then paused as he was presumably informed that Jones’s toss to Taylor, short as it was, was still a forward pass, meaning that he had not, in fact, broken that record.

“…Unless they call this a pass,” said Catalon. “Yep, that’s a pass. Aww, c’mon! You ruined the whole thing.”

Catalon’s broadcasting partners, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty, had his back, telling him “it sounded really good” and that it was an “unbelievable call.”

Taylor did match one NFL record earlier in the day. His second score, an 80-yard touchdown run, tied Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns for a player in his first 75 games.

He also became just the 12th NFL player to have four separate 3-touchdown games in one season.