Amon-Ra St. Brown, Davante Adams, Peyton Manning, Justin Jefferson and George Kittle attend Netflix’s Receiver Premiere on July 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

After the resounding success of Netflix’s Quarterback last summer, the streaming giant, along with NFL Films and Omaha Productions, took another stab at NFL content, with Receiver making its debut earlier this week.

Five receivers are featured on the show: Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers, Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions.

This week on his podcast, the St. Brown Podcast, St. Brown discussed the show’s filming process.

“Honestly, it was easy. It was not too invasive. They did a great job making it seamless,” St. Brown told his brother and podcast co-host, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Equanimous St. Brown.

The Lions wide receiver then detailed what the process entailed.

“They mic’d me up once a week for practice. So, I was mic’d up every Wednesday. That’s the biggest practice day in the NFL. They would mic me up on Wednesdays, and the camera crew would be there for practice, and that’s it for the week. Then they mic me up on gameday, every gameday. The camera crews would be there,” the two-time Pro Bowler added.

Besides that, St. Brown noted, all he had to do otherwise was let the crew come and record various off-day activities he was doing a few times. He’s excited for fans to see what he does on and off the field to prepare for games.

[The St. Brown Podcast]