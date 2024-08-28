Credit: ‘The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny’

Amon-Ra St. Brown has finally answered the age-old question: what’s harder, podcasting or route running?

Well, one is second nature to the Detroit Lions wide receiver and the other everyone and their mother seems to be able to do. Anyone with a microphone can have a podcast, but that doesn’t make it good. Everyone and their mother can probably run a slant route, too, but that doesn’t make them an All-Pro wide receiver.

St. Brown could wake up from a long slumber and run a dig. Record a two-hour podcast with his brother? Not so much.

On The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, one of the NFL’s best wide receivers was asked, “What’s harder, podcasting or running routes in the NFL?”

“That’s a great question,” St. Brown told Kimes. “I would say, early on, definitely podcasting just because I didn’t know — it’s definitely a skillset that you have to learn. But, now it’s become easier for me. I’ve been running routes since I was a kid, so that’s not too hard, but definitely podcasting. It’s a trait that you have to definitely work on; a skill that you have to work on. But, I’m still growing. I’m still growing.”

Well, there you have it.

Not only was that a fantastic question from Kimes, but one of the NFL’s best wide receivers gave an answer that none of us expected. Well, if you’ve ever done, recorded, prepped, or edited a podcast before — this author has — it’s not exactly a walk in the park. Neither is being an NFL wide receiver, but there’s not exactly a JUGS machine equivalent to podcast reps.

You can only do so many podcast dry runs or practice episodes before you turn into The Joker. St. Brown can run routes against the air time and time after again — and it might get old — but he’s still perfecting his craft each step of the way.

It’s only a matter of time before he masters the podcast art, too. But for now, he’s going to keep his day job and moonlight as a podcast host in his spare time.

[Mina Kimes]