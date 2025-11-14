Jerry Rice – 49ERS – Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/Sundance TV

AMC released the first teaser for Rise of the 49ers on Friday and announced the four-part series will premiere Feb. 1 and 2, with two episodes airing each night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The documentary covers the 49ers’ dynasty years from 1981 to 1995, featuring interviews with Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Steve Young, and Eddie DeBartolo Jr. There’s also rare NFL Films footage, including behind-the-scenes material of Bill Walsh and the team during that run.

Tom Brady appears throughout the series as well. The San Mateo native and lifelong 49ers fan is an executive producer through his Religion of Sports production company, which is co-producing with AMC Studios, Skydance Sports, and NFL Films. Ryan Kelly (“The Great Brady Heist“) and Nick Mascolo (“30 for 30: The Tuck Rule“) directed.

AMC’s press release says the series will examine how the 49ers “became a cultural unifier at a time of tectonic shifts in the Bay Area” as the region transformed into Silicon Valley, survived the 1989 earthquake, and more.

The announcement adds another entry to what’s become a crowded field of NFL dynasty documentaries. Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty: New England Patriots” set something of a high-water mark earlier this year as a sprawling 10-part series that generated as much controversy as acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of the Belichick-Brady era.

Netflix has also staked its claim in this space with projects like “The Comeback: 2004 Red Sox” and “America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,” its eight-part series on Jerry Jones and the ’90s Cowboys dynasty that dropped in August. ESPN rolled out “The Kingdom” over the summer, chronicling the Chiefs’ failed three-peat attempt during the 2024 season with behind-the-scenes access to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the organization.

The 49ers dynasty makes for compelling source material—you’ve got Walsh’s West Coast offense revolutionizing the game, Montana’s playoff heroics, the Montana-Young succession drama, and owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr.’s larger-than-life presence. If the documentary mines those storylines with the same depth as NFL Films’ archival footage suggests, it should deliver.

Whether it becomes another flashpoint for debates about how these dynasties are remembered or serves as a nostalgia trip for fans who lived through it remains to be seen. But judging by how “The Dynasty” dominated sports media conversation for weeks, AMC is betting that viewers will show up for a well-told football story, controversy or not.