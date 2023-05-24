We have officially reached everybody’s favorite point in the offseason: NFL beat reporters are live-tweeting OTAs.

Such a blessing and a curse. Yes, journalists are just doing their jobs and reporting on what they’re seeing. But it’s also May and, unless there’s a cart coming out for a star player, let’s pump the brakes on assuming the worst when it comes to injuries.

Unfortunately for New York Jets fans—who were already dealing with the news that Aaron Rodgers tweaked his calf in pre-practice conditioning—word circulated on social media that Allen Lazard left the field with a trainer after going down in pain.

Naturally, the news of Lazard now being *potentially* injured was met with a lot of angst from a fanbase that hasn’t had a whole heck of a lot to cheer about over the last decade.

Here we go again, right? The Jets are cursed and they and their fans can’t have nice things.

Not even a minute after the initial reports, Lazard was seen walking off the field under his own power. Less than 2o minutes later, Lazard was back participating in 7-on-7 drills. So maybe, just maybe, the gun was jumped just a little bit?

Jets fans are a reactionary bunch, a fanbase constantly on edge, and all the knowledge they had on Lazard was from reporters on site and there was some differentiation from what was being reported.

Lazard, who probably was made aware of the whispers (more like shouting) on social media, set the record straight on what actually happened.

I’m good y’all ?? not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100% but I’m good lol Just got hit in the gonads ? — Allen Lazard ? (@AllenLazard) May 23, 2023

You see, Jets fans? He’s OK! Lazard just got hit in the nuts. That’s all.

This just goes to show how everyone needs to take a collective deep breath when it comes to live-tweeting everything happening at OTAs in May. At least Lazard seemingly was able to laugh it off, but this happens every year.

Prior to the Yankees’ walk-off win on Tuesday, the back page of the New York Daily News was already ensuing panic. See for yourself below:

Let’s all take a step back and relax. It’s only May. If we keep this up, Jets fans aren’t going to make it until September.

[Photo from Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports]