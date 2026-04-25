Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini saga blew up this past week when the Patriots head coach addressed the scandal in a press conference. After both he and the NFL insider had attempted to deny and brush off the photos of them together at a secluded Arizona resort, Vrabel seemingly came clean about his transgressions.

Well… kind of.

Vrabel didn’t apologize or talk about Russini directly. However, he projected enough shame and guilt to stretch across all of New England. And after he shockingly said that he would skip Day 3 of the NFL Draft to attend counseling and focus on his family, new photos were published showing him canoodling at a bar with Russini as far back as 2020.

One of the underlying facets of the story has been the unequal effect of the apparent affair on both of their careers. While Russini has resigned from The Athletic and faces an improbable comeback in an industry that is built around trust and codes of ethics, there is no sign that Vrabel’s job is in trouble with the Patriots. And the NFL has already washed their hands of doing anything with him regarding the league’s personal conduct policy.

However, a suddenly forlorn Mike Vrabel casts an entirely different figure than the “leader of men” that he claimed to be. And in an appearance on Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub, The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported that it is indeed having an effect with the Patriots behind the scenes.

“He hasn’t been the same”: Breer Reveals Behind the Scenes Concerns on Vrabel pic.twitter.com/CzGOfhVlA4 — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) April 24, 2026

“I can just tell you factually, he has not been the same the last two weeks in that building,” Breer said. “The sense I’ve gotten talking to people is the bravado and everything else, I think this has taken a chunk out of that.”

Breer then took the opportunity to defend Vrabel as a person, saying that he has known him for a long time and vouching for his character. That’s an interesting and revealing thing to say given the macro conversation about how this story has revealed just how significant the personal relationships are between the insiders and reporters and figures they cover.

“I really like Mike personally, I’ve known him a long time. I’ve covered him as a player… I think deep down he’s a good guy with a good heart who’s done a lot of good things for the people and wants to do good things for people and is done right by a lot of people,” Breer added.

The MMQB author then approached the story entirely from a football angle, saying that Mike Vrabel at least has time to get himself right before training camp and the beginning of the new season. However, he warned that if the coach can’t return to his former self, then it could have a very real impact on the job that he can do in New England moving forward.

“What you don’t want is that version of Mike Vrabel walking around for the next six weeks until summer and then we’ll see what happens when he gets back. You want to find a way to get the full Mike Vrabel back and to me that’s the most important thing. Right now they’re lifting and running and meeting and doing all of that. If there’s anything fortunate about this, it’s that they’re entering now into a period of time where it’s important, don’t get me wrong, but this is much better than this happening in the summer during training camp or the fall during the season. So I think you have a little leeway there,” Breer said.

“The swagger, all of that to me, that’s such a big part of who Mike is. That’s such a big part of how he gets people on board with him. And I think the players will have his back. I think what you risk if it’s like ‘ok he’s gone for a weekend and he’s back and still 80% of him’… look Mike, get yourself right. We want the full version of you and if it’s a week, if it’s two weeks, if it’s the rest of the spring, we just need the full version of you. And whatever it takes to get there we’ll get you there.”

First of all, the football angle is not the most important thing here as there is a very real-life story of two families that may be torn apart by what appears to be a long-term extramarital relationship. There’s no such thing as “fortunate” timing when a story like this breaks. It’s true that there are millions of football fans who care first and foremost about the Patriots and what will happen to the team. That’s probably who Breer is speaking to on Boston radio, but it is a story that can’t be viewed just purely from a football lens.

Having said that, there are usually two types of NFL head coaches – the X’s and O’s gurus and the motivators. Mike Vrabel isn’t a Sean McVay or Ben Johnson type that will devise a gameplan to outscheme the opposition. He has built his career on things like accountability and leadership. And if those strengths become weaknesses through this entire Dianna Russini affair, then it’s hard to see him being able to restore his former sense of invulnerability. And as time passes, it could leave Mike Vrabel and the Patriots to make a very difficult decision of their own.