The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons faced off on Thursday Night Football in what was one of the most discussed uniform matchups of the 2025 NFL season. Tampa Bay wore its popular Creamsicle throwback uniforms from the franchise’s inaugural season in 1976, while Atlanta also went the throwback route with a red helmet and black jerseys.

Most NFL fans have approved of the uniforms, and even Prime Video play-by-play announcer Al Michaels voiced his support on the TNF broadcast.

Al Michaels on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Creamsicle uniforms: “I love this… Some of the throwback uniforms are like throw-up uniforms. I’m buying these.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/jWZCfESmg4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2025

“We haven’t talked about these uniforms,” Michaels told broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit in the second quarter of the game. “You got the throwback uniforms. I love this.”

“I love it,” Herbstreit agreed.

“Some of the throwback uniforms are like throw-up uniforms,” Michaels explained. “I’m buying these.”

“These, and I like the old Chargers (uniforms),” Herbstreit responded.

“Absolutely,” Michaels said. “The Bolts.”

Michaels is certainly not afraid to speak his mind these days, so don’t be surprised if he gets honest about when the “throw-up uniforms” appear during a Thursday Night Football game in the future.