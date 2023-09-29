Photo Credit: Amazon Prime

Longtime broadcaster Al Michaels knows just about everything when it comes to action on a football field. However, it seems like he needs to step up his pop culture knowledge after hilariously not recognizing an iconic reference to the hit movie Step Brothers.

Michaels was on the call for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast alongside Kirk Herbstreit for an NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers.

During the game, the broadcast panned to a Lions fan in attendance wearing a shirt with a photoshopped picture of Jared Goff and Dan Campbell in place of Step Brothers actors John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell.

The photo is an extremely recognizable one to most, as it is actually the cover photo for the movie. However, Michaels didn’t appear to connect the photo to the movie at all when discussing it on air.

“Everything is a parody, everything is a joke these days,” said Michaels. There is (Dan) Campbell and (Jared) Goff in high school graduation pictures. Or something similar.”

"Everything is a parody, everything is a joke these days." – BASEketball star Al Michaels, who also has apparently never seen the movie Step Brothers. pic.twitter.com/YthItIGKmP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

Fans picked up on this missed reference from Michaels during the game and couldn’t believe that he didn’t connect this image with Step Brothers.

Everyone obviously has different tastes in movies, but if Michaels has any interest in comedies whatsoever, not recognizing a movie like Step Brothers is unforgivable…

It also wasn’t Michaels’ only miscue on the night, as he also didn’t understand a question from Kirk Herbstreit, who had asked if he was buying into the Lions after their victory.

Al Michaels: Quick little acknowledgment there amongst the coaches. Kirk Herbstreit: You buying in? Al: Am I buying in? I don't know. Kirk: I am Al: Oh, buying into Detroit? I thought you meant buying into that flyby acknowledgment.pic.twitter.com/ky11pzLgnP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 29, 2023

[Awful Announcing]