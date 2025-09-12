Credit: Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video

When a nation of scared NFL fans tuned into the first Monday Night Football broadcast after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, it was Al Michaels who welcomed them back to the football season on ABC.

That was Sept. 24, 2001, in a game in which the Green Bay Packers hosted the Washington football team. Coming full circle 24 years later on the anniversary of those attacks, Michaels was once again on the call as Green Bay hosted Washington.

During Prime Video’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football this week, Michaels paid tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks and recalled the game.

“What a scene that was here in Lambeau that night,” a choked-up Michaels said. “We were united at that point.”

Al Michaels looks back on calling the first ‘MNF’ game post-9/11, in Green Bay 24 years ago As seen on Prime Video last night: pic.twitter.com/ajYTajmQSD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 12, 2025

The NFL slate was postponed the Sunday after the attacks that killed thousands at the World Trade Center in New York City and two other sites in the northeast. So the Sept. 24 game was the first national NFL broadcast after the attacks, and Al Michaels shouldered the burden of presiding over that moment.

Before the game, Air Force graduate-turned-Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi ran onto Lambeau Field with an American flag in-hand, setting the stage for a memorable night. On-field, a group spread an American flag in the shape of the U.S., and fans in the stands waved flags of their own.

It was a historic show of unity, which Michaels noted. His tribute also came after another “moment of reflection” held pregame at Lambeau on Thursday for the unfortunate killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk this week by a shooter in Utah.