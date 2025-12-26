Screengrab via Amazon

We don’t know if Christmas night was the final home game in the incredible career of Travis Kelce, but the Amazon broadcast was sure acting like it was.

After going to five of six Super Bowls and winning three of them, the Chiefs dynasty has fallen on hard times. Even before a devastating injury to Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City was already on the outside looking in at the playoffs. After their star quarterback went down and with a roster that underperformed this year, there are now serious questions if we will ever see the Chiefs back at their elite best.

And those questions extend to Travis Kelce and whether he will come back at all. After the Chiefs lost to the Broncos 20-13 on Christmas night, the Amazon cameras followed the tight end closely for two minutes after the game. They showed him walk around the field exchanging greetings with many Broncos players, going over to the fans, and showed Taylor Swift in a rare television appearance this season.

But when the Amazon cameras tried to follow Kelce down the hallway into the locker room, a Chiefs security guy gave a very stern glance and a rejection that would have made Dikembe Mutombo proud.

After the cameraman was blocked, Amazon did have some stationary cameras in the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium to capture a couple more candid moments of Travis Kelce. But the security guy stiff-arm did not please Al Michaels. After Kirk Herbstreit joked that he was “bowed up” and ready to go, Michaels expressed his exasperation with the heavy-handed approach.

“We can’t let a camera go down the hallway for whatever reason, don’t ask me. I mean come on,” Michaels muttered in frustration.

The 36 year-old tight end and future Hall of Famer certainly has enough outside of football to keep him busy with his podcast, movie and TV appearances, and his upcoming wedding to Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce hasn’t said anything about retirement directly and made a Powerball joke when asked about it after the game.

If he follows in the footsteps of his brother Jason, Travis Kelce might take his time before making it official. And when he does make that announcement, odds are that it will be a tear-jerker.