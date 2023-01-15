Over 17 years ago, Asante Samuel intercepted the Jacksonville Jaguars on fourth down in an NFL Wild Card game. On Saturday night, Asante Samuel Jr. did the exact same thing and then some.

Five minutes into the first quarter, Samuel Jr. picked off Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He would intercept Lawrence three times in the first half as the Chargers dominated early. However, that didn’t last forever.

The similarities are wild as it is, but Timothy Burke noticed one additional wrinkle to the father and son interceptions. Al Michaels was on the call for both games.

Al Michaels calls Asante Samuel intercepting the Jacksonville Jaguars in a playoff game, separated by 17 years and 7 days: pic.twitter.com/ScWNjqlWoY — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 15, 2023

Yes, Michaels was on the call on January 7, 2006, as Samuel Sr’s pick-six sealed a 28-3 victory for the New England Patriots just like on January 14, 2023, calling Samuel Jr’s three interceptions in the Chargers’ astonishing 31-30 loss against the Jaguars.

[Timothy Burke]