Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

A wild Thursday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams left Al Michaels confused on a few occasions during the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

In the first quarter, Michaels struggled to figure out what was happening as the 49ers had a passing completion to their own 26-yard line and the Rams were called for roughing the passer. The penalty added 15 more yards for San Francisco to put the ball at the 41-yard line.

A roughing-the-passer penalty left Al Michaels very confused on the 49ers-Rams call for Prime Video. 🏈🎙️ #NFL #TNF pic.twitter.com/frA7l8o7Qg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 3, 2025

“There is a flag on the play, and this one’s coming back,” Michaels began, seemingly assuming the call would go against San Francisco.

“Hold on a second, the 49ers are going back up to the 41-yard line,” Michaels continued. “Did they, by replay assist, go that that was legal?”

Michaels finally realized that adding 15 yards from the 26-yard line puts the ball at the 41.

“They marked it after the catch is what they did,” Michaels said.

Michaels was also slow to react on a crucial play with just over a minute to go in regulation.

With the 49ers leading 23-20 and just over a minute left in regulation, Rams running back Kyren Williams fumbled on first-and-goal and San Francisco recovered the ball. 49ers players celebrated the play, and officials could be seen pointing in the direction of San Francisco football before Michaels finally explained what happened.

“Williams, can he get in? They signal that he, with the ball coming out, and it goes the other way,” Michaels began. “And the call is a fumble and San Francisco ball!”

Prime Video viewers took to social media to note Michaels’ miscues on the night.

Al Michaels legitimately was really good a couple of weeks back. I literally wrote how he found his voice again. He was brutal tonight. There’s no sugarcoating it. A game always feels bigger when he’s on the call, but tonight, he just was lost. https://t.co/fk8c8BJaZM — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) October 3, 2025

Love Al Michaels but his call on that goal line fumble was embarrassing. He was lost, had no idea what just happened. — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) October 3, 2025

Honestly think Al Michaels is just blind as a bat at this point. Half the time the dude’s just stone silent when massive chaotic plays are unfolding and i swear it’s cos he can’t see what’s going on. — Sam Monson (@SamMonsonNFL) October 3, 2025

Al Michaels sees a fumble and his reaction is just mildly perturbed — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) October 3, 2025

Is Al Michaels losing it? Multiple times he was wrong/confused as to what was actually happening (early roughing the passer when 15 got added to end of play, then at the end saying the ball came out 🤔) and they just kinda ignore him and keep it moving 😭😭 #TNF #TNFonPrime — Steve Kramer (@Kramer_BB25) October 3, 2025

Al Michaels HAS to hang it up man. If you can’t bring the energy for that play in that situation then what are we even doing — Brandon Carney (@BenchwarmerBran) October 3, 2025

keep cashing those checks, Al Michaels — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 3, 2025

Al Michaels TRIPLING down calling Whittington “Whittingham” 😭

Not one soul correcting him — jerms_mckenzie (@wallinthe80s) October 3, 2025

As for the game, the 49ers came away with a 26-23 win in overtime.

Michaels will get a chance to bounce back when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants play on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.