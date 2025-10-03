Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit in the Amazon Prime Video broadcast for Thursday Night Football. Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
By Matt Clapp on

A wild Thursday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams left Al Michaels confused on a few occasions during the Amazon Prime Video broadcast.

In the first quarter, Michaels struggled to figure out what was happening as the 49ers had a passing completion to their own 26-yard line and the Rams were called for roughing the passer. The penalty added 15 more yards for San Francisco to put the ball at the 41-yard line.

“There is a flag on the play, and this one’s coming back,” Michaels began, seemingly assuming the call would go against San Francisco.

“Hold on a second, the 49ers are going back up to the 41-yard line,” Michaels continued. “Did they, by replay assist, go that that was legal?”

Michaels finally realized that adding 15 yards from the 26-yard line puts the ball at the 41.

“They marked it after the catch is what they did,” Michaels said.

Michaels was also slow to react on a crucial play with just over a minute to go in regulation.

With the 49ers leading 23-20 and just over a minute left in regulation, Rams running back Kyren Williams fumbled on first-and-goal and San Francisco recovered the ball. 49ers players celebrated the play, and officials could be seen pointing in the direction of San Francisco football before Michaels finally explained what happened.

“Williams, can he get in? They signal that he, with the ball coming out, and it goes the other way,” Michaels began. “And the call is a fumble and San Francisco ball!”

Prime Video viewers took to social media to note Michaels’ miscues on the night.

As for the game, the 49ers came away with a 26-23 win in overtime.

Michaels will get a chance to bounce back when the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants play on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp