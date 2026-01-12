Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown had plenty to say throughout the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 season.

But after the Eagles’ Super Bowl defense came to an end following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Wild Card round on Sunday, the 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver opted to keep to himself.

As reported by PHLY Sports’ EJ Smith, Brown declined to speak to the media following Philadelphia’s season-ending defeat. Smith noted that the 28-year-old shook hands with several teammates in the team’s locker room before telling a group of reporters hoping to speak with him that he was “about to go.”

A.J. Brown declined to speak to the media just now. He gave handshakes to a handful of his teammates on his way out of the locker room and told a group of reporters he was “about to go.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/RG7bDEciff — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) January 12, 2026

Despite his previous willingness to speak out over the state of the Eagles offense, Brown’s decision to decline speaking with reporters is hardly surprising. Not only has the former Ole Miss star previously made it clear how he feels about the media (not a fan!), but he has also typically preferred to voice his opinion via cryptic social media posts and on Twitch streams.

Of course, that didn’t make Brown any less in-demand on Sunday, following a game in which he was involved in a sideline argument with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and dropped what would have been a key catch on his team’s final offensive drive of the game. Entering the offseason, his Philadelphia future is certainly in question, although trading his contract could prove easier said than done.

Anyone hoping for Brown’s perspective on the matter, however, will have to wait for another day. And if his track record is any indication, it’s unlikely those comments will come via a traditional press conference.