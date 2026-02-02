Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

An unnamed AFC offensive player told The Athletic he doesn’t like Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer because “I think there are better examples of character and morality than Bad Bunny.”

That’s quite the stance from an anonymous player who’s part of a league that’s spent decades covering up, downplaying, and failing to properly address sexual assault allegations, domestic violence arrests, and a litany of other serious criminal behavior from its players.

The Athletic’s anonymous player survey, released Monday, found 58.6% of players supported Bad Bunny as the halftime performer, while 41.4% did not. Beyond the character comment, the primary complaints were not knowing who Bad Bunny is and a preference for “someone who’s synonymous with football and football culture.”

Bad Bunny won Album of the Year at the Grammys on Sunday night, the first entirely Spanish-language album to win the honor. He was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2025 with nearly 20 billion streams. He’s performed at a Super Bowl halftime show before, appearing alongside Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020. The NFL selected him because he helps achieve a stated business objective: growing the league’s international and Latino audience.

What exactly are the character concerns with Bad Bunny? That he’s openly supported immigrants and criticized ICE? That he sings primarily in Spanish? That he’s from Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory (therefore, making him an American)? The Athletic article doesn’t specify what this player finds objectionable about Bad Bunny’s character, which makes the comment ring even more hollow.

If it’s about Bad Bunny’s recent comments at the Grammys, calling for ICE to be disbanded and saying “we’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we [are] humans, and we are Americans,” then just say that. If it’s something else, say that.

Bad Bunny says “ICE OUT” at the #Grammys and receives a massive standing ovation: “We are not savage, we are not animals, we are not aliens, we are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.… pic.twitter.com/IFzvguqdCR — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

But if we want to operate under the assumption that this survey was taken before Sunday’s Grammys — which it probably was — it’s not like this is a new position for Bad Bunny, who didn’t include the United States in his most recent concert tour over fears that ICE could target some of his fans.

Meanwhile, Turning Point USA is hosting its “All-American Halftime Show” as counter-programming, which finally announced its lineup this weekend after months of secrecy. The unnamed AFC offensive player, who presumably doesn’t play for the Patriots, can watch that instead if Bad Bunny’s character bothers him so much.

The NFL stood by Bad Bunny despite concerns from at least one owner that the selection could threaten the league’s ESPN equity deal because he’s the right performer for this moment. He’s a global superstar who appeals to an audience the NFL is trying to reach. The league isn’t picking halftime performers based on some moral litmus test — and given the NFL’s history, it’d be laughable if they tried.

Evaluating Super Bowl halftime performers on “character and morality” is absurd in the first place. These are entertainment spectacles designed to keep viewers engaged during a break in the game. The selection criteria should be: Is this person a massive star who will put on a compelling show? Bad Bunny checks that box.

Bad Bunny will perform for 150 million people, give or take. The TPUSA halftime show will be streaming if this player needs a morally acceptable alternative.