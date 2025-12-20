Credit: Adin Ross on Kick

Popular livestreamer Adin Ross is picking up the pieces of his viral conversation with Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua earlier this week.

During the stream, which aired from the YoungLA gym, Nacua claimed that NFL referees intentionally make incorrect calls to get attention on television. The star wideout also, after being egged on by Ross, agreed to do a touchdown celebration inspired by Ross’ so-called “Jewish dance.”

Both Nacua and the Rams issued apologies in the lead-up to a big Thursday Night Football clash on the road in Seattle, with Nacua writing, “I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature.”

While Nacua went on to put up one of his best games of the season against the Seahawks with the NFC West lead up for grabs, the fallout continues for the young Ram off the field. Nacua faced the media postgame on Thursday night before being fined $25,000 by the NFL on Friday (but not before he published and then deleted another post critical of officials, blindsiding the team once again).

Through it all, Ross is coming forward to take the blame.

Streaming Nacua’s postgame comments on Kick, Ross pledged to pay any fines that Nacua faces.

“I’m making it very clear, I’m paying his f*cking fine,” Ross said. “I will pay his fine proudly and gladly.”

Adin Ross claims he’s ready to pay any fines Puka Nacua receives for the comments he made to the referee’s on his stream pic.twitter.com/5HywlAWaQK — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) December 19, 2025

Earlier in the day, Ross, who is Jewish, had stated that he made a mistake involving Nacua in the insensitive performance.

“To all the people on Twitter going at Puka, I did that,” Ross said. “I’m Jewish … I could stereotype a Jew, do my own Jewish sh*t.”

The streamer also called out what he referred to as the “moral inconsistency” of people who are critical of his and Nacua’s dance, accusing his critics of being “sellouts.”

Adin Ross is speaking out on the backlash Puka Nacua faced after his controversial stream appearance. https://t.co/6SsVnkVg29 pic.twitter.com/UwzE3fYThd — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2025

Nacua scored twice on Thursday night but did not perform the dance Ross suggested.

Given that Nacua and head coach Sean McVay expressed a desire to put the issue behind them and not allow it to become a distraction, Ross’ comments may be the last we hear of this strange saga.