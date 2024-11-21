BRISTOL, CT – AUGUST 18: Adam Schefter joined ESPN as an NFL Insider in August 2009 and appears on a variety of programs, including NFL Insiders, NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, SportsCenter and more throughout the year. He also contributes regularly to other platforms, including ESPN.com and ESPN Radio. Schefter has covered the NFL for over 20 years and is regarded as one of the top reporters in the industry. (Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Social media had fun with Adam Schefter recalling the time he broke an NFL story right after having sex with a woman. His wife? Not so much.

Schefter made the admission during an appearance on Kevin Clark’s This is Football this week, where he was asked to share the weirdest place he ever broke a story from. After the revelation went viral, Schefter made his weekly appearance on Boston’s WEEI Wednesday afternoon and was promptly asked about his breaking news sexual encounter.

Adam Schefter joins WEEI Afternoons to clarify his post sex scoop story! Safe to say that @AdamSchefter certainly “Got the job done” https://t.co/hxwZ6arwmq pic.twitter.com/hEAjD1RTWD — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) November 20, 2024



“First of all, I am completely shocked that this has taken on the life that it has. Like, all day long I’ve been responding to texts about this, including one from my wife this afternoon,” Schefter told WEEI’s afternoon show. “My wife didn’t appreciate the story as much as other people, I will say. I should point that out. Some people enjoyed it — my wife, not as much. Not as much.”

First of all, if Schefter is shocked that this story has taken on the life that it has, then his social media pulse is at a zero. ESPN’s top NFL insider had to know talking about breaking a story after having sex was going to get attention. There’s a reason he hesitated at even revealing the story.

“I can remember being in Denver one time,” Schefter told Clark before an awkward chuckle and pause. “How do I say this. I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended. I think it was for eight games for substance abuse. So, as I continued to lay there, confirm it and got the job done, Kevin. In every which way.”

Schefter’s reveal was met with a mix of people cringing and applauding. While others even claimed they’ve had similar experiences. But this should be a lesson learned. If Adam Schefter is talking about having sex, he should expect social media to have fun with it.

That story, however, did not feature his wife, Sharri Maio, with the breaking news sexual encounter occurring years before they were married. There’s nothing wrong with Schefter playing the field decades ago as a single man. But that doesn’t mean his wife has to enjoy seeing viral headlines and clips of her husband claiming he “got the job done” done with another woman. Schefter didn’t reveal what his wife said, he likes to keep personal things private.

[WEEI]