Stop me if I’m being a bit too presumptuous, but Aaron Rodgers might be doing something for attention.

The free agent quarterback is one of the final remaining dominoes to fall in this year’s quarterback carousel, and there seems to be two clear front-runners: the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. While there are some outside possibilities as well (the Minnesota Vikings being one), to us outsiders, it doesn’t seem like there’s too much to decide on for Rodgers.

The NFL’s preeminent insider feels the same way.

Appearing on the Jen, Gabe & Chewy podcast Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter expressed his frustrations with Rodgers seemingly playing hard to get when there aren’t a lot of options for him to choose from.

Schefter is tired of the Aaron Rodgers waiting game

“To me, this shouldn’t be that hard, right?” Schefter began. “Like, the Steelers want you. The Giants want you. We’re seeing players across the league make decisions. It shouldn’t be that hard. Either you want to play or you don’t. You want to play in Pittsburgh or you don’t. You want to play in New York or you don’t. Like, Chewy, what’re you going to have for lunch? You gonna make a decision or are you gonna drag it out for four days, five days, a week? It’s not that hard. Make a decision and live with it.”

It would be completely uncharacteristic of Rodgers to do anything purely for media attention. I mean, when has he ever done such a thing in the past? The man hates being the center of a media bonanza.

Jokes aside, that seems to be what’s going on here. It’s hard to believe that anything the Steelers, Giants, or Vikings are offering him is going to change the equation much as time goes on. So what other explanation is there aside from Rodgers enjoying being the center of attention? We’re now three days into this Rodgers saga, and it’s dominated free agency coverage since Sam Darnold and Justin Fields made their decisions on Monday afternoon.

The only thing that’d make this drama worth it is if he pulls a quick one and decides to retire. At least that’d give a nice surprise factor. Otherwise, let’s get on with it, Aaron.