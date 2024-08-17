Adam Schefter and Rich Eisen race Adam Schefter and Rich Eisen raced a 40-yard dash Saturday. Photo Credit: NFL via X
ESPNNFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

Adam Schefter and Rich Eisen raced each other in a 40-yard dash Saturday, and if that sounds like a recipe for disaster, we’re happy to report neither of them ended up on IR.

Eisen is somewhat of a pro at this event, running it at the NFL Scouting Combine each year. But Schefter challenged his fellow Michigan alum to run the race at Fanatics Fest.

Of course, what would any competition in this era be without some gambling angle.


Both men ran hard out of the blocks, but Schefter pulled away to win a close one, as both crashed into pads just past the finish line.

Schefter made sure Eisen knew who won, posting video of the event and a message: “Michigan on Michigan crime. But @richeisen, there is a new king of the 40-yard dash”


Then Schefter shared a follow-up post showing his knees and legs, probably still mad at the ESPN star for putting them through such a grueling event.


It’s not the first time that Schefter and Eisen’s 40-yard dash skills have been put to the test, or joked about.


The Schefter vs. Eisen race needs to become an annual event. If their bodies can hold up.

[Adam Schefter]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein