Adam Schefter and Rich Eisen raced a 40-yard dash Saturday. Photo Credit: NFL via X

Adam Schefter and Rich Eisen raced each other in a 40-yard dash Saturday, and if that sounds like a recipe for disaster, we’re happy to report neither of them ended up on IR.

Eisen is somewhat of a pro at this event, running it at the NFL Scouting Combine each year. But Schefter challenged his fellow Michigan alum to run the race at Fanatics Fest.

Of course, what would any competition in this era be without some gambling angle.

Pre run line: Schefter +145

Eisen -150 Underdog cashes — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) August 17, 2024



Both men ran hard out of the blocks, but Schefter pulled away to win a close one, as both crashed into pads just past the finish line.

Schefter made sure Eisen knew who won, posting video of the event and a message: “Michigan on Michigan crime. But @richeisen, there is a new king of the 40-yard dash”

Michigan on Michigan crime. But @richeisen, there is a new king of the 40-yard dash: pic.twitter.com/IutfFX7MUi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2024



Then Schefter shared a follow-up post showing his knees and legs, probably still mad at the ESPN star for putting them through such a grueling event.



It’s not the first time that Schefter and Eisen’s 40-yard dash skills have been put to the test, or joked about.

A 5.02 40-yard dash in dress shirt, slacks and @colehaan shoes. Might have been slightly wind-aided but at least it wasn’t first-aided. pic.twitter.com/2K36aSZuBA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2018

Rich Eisen vs. DK Metcalf in the 40-yard dash is priceless 😂 Oh and Rich had a 5-yard head start… pic.twitter.com/CiaFWLKBLM — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 4, 2019



The Schefter vs. Eisen race needs to become an annual event. If their bodies can hold up.

[Adam Schefter]