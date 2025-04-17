Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports.

If you are one of the fortunate few to attend the Masters at Augusta National, you know that cell phones are not allowed on the property. Even for Adam Schefter.

But the one man in sports who is perhaps most known for being attached to his phone was able to separate himself from his device for a few hours while he became just one of many Masters patrons wondering what was going on in the outside world while roaming the hallowed grounds of Augusta.

And on the recent episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast, the preeminent NFL insider shared that he had a moment of fright while at Augusta National without his phone.

Schefter said that he was already scared that he might miss out on a huge scoop while at the Masters like Aaron Rodgers announcing his signing or the Tennessee Titans trading the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. But while at the 6th hole, a young patron ran up to him with a prank saying that there had been a massive NFL trade without him being able to know what it was.

And Adam Schefter did not find the humor in the moment.

It is an amazing story for a number of reasons. First, it does take some gumption to prank Adam Schefter of all people about missing an NFL trade. And he did say he was kidding so it seems like it was in the spirit of fun. Second, how serious is Augusta National about their phone policy that they won’t let even Schefter on the grounds with it? Finally, how committed was Schefty to attending the Masters knowing the sacrifice that had to be made?

Thankfully no major NFL moves did happen while Adam Schefter was at the Masters and the universe did not collapse in on itself.