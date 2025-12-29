Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes there is a “wide range of outcomes” for both Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh after a do-or-die AFC North tilt on Sunday night.

The Steelers and Ravens will face off on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in Week 18, with the winner securing a spot in the postseason. But just as this game has massive implications for the winner, the outcome could be equally impactful for the loser. Both Tomlin and Harbaugh have faced pressure from their respective fanbases this season, and a loss during a must-win game could tip the scales towards change for either organization.

And should the losing team decide to move on from its longtime head coach, Schefter believes a future in television is possible. Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Schefter explained his rationale.

“They will have a big say,” Schefter said of both Tomlin and Harbaugh’s futures. “One of them may go in there and say, ‘It’s been a great run. Might be time to go try something else.’ Whether that’s TV or another job somewhere else, like, those things are possible. They’re within the realm of possibility for the wide range of outcomes after Week 18.”

What Schefter said is far from a definitive report, but it wouldn’t be the first time one of these coaches has been floated for a media gig. Tomlin regularly tops the list of active players and coaches whom media executives believe would make great broadcasters. And anyone who has listened to the Steelers coach speak at any length would probably agree.

Whether that means Tomlin would actually be interested in that kind of job is anyone’s guess. For as great an orator as Tomlin is, he seems to care much more about winning football games than he does about discussing football games on television.

Harbaugh, on the other hand, hasn’t been floated as a potential broadcaster nearly as often. But anyone with the pedigree and name recognition of John Harbaugh would certainly get a look from the networks, especially if he displayed any interest in broadcasting.

Reading between the lines, it seems like Adam Schefter is suggesting there’s a lot more at stake in Week 18 than a spot in the postseason.