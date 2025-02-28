Screen grab: ‘Pardon My Take’

O.J. Simpson died in 2024. That much can’t be disputed.

Whether or not Adam Schefter should have included him in his annual in memoriam social media post at the end of the year is a different story.

On the one hand, Simpson is one of the greatest football players to have ever lived, a Heisman Trophy and MVP-winning running back whose dazzling personality helped make him a staple of the sport even decades after his playing career ended. On the other, he is even better known for being accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman. And while he was acquitted in a criminal trial, he was later found responsible for their deaths by a preponderance of evidence in a civil lawsuit.

To many — including the teams he played for during his career and the NFL itself — that was enough to warrant abstaining from celebrating Simpson following his death. Much like BET, Schefter, however, felt otherwise, including the Hall of Fame running back in a year-end post honoring the “legendary lives that we lost this year.”

Appearing on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take on Friday, Schefter was asked about his decision to include Simpson in his post. But first, the ESPN NFL insider revealed that this was the culmination of a year-long project.

“Every year, I keep a file of people who lost their lives. I’m just fascinated by it,” Schefter said. “I just think that it’s a way to pay respect to people who have lost their lives.”

As for his inclusion of Simpson in last year’s post, the Michigan alum said he didn’t really wrestle with the decision. In fact, he didn’t even think much of it until the reaction to the post poured in.

“The amazing thing is, I’m like, ‘the guy died. He had an accomplished life — good and bad,'” Schefter said. “I didn’t even think anything of it. And then all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘oh. Controversy.'”

Co-host PFT Commenter proceeded to point out that the reason that Simpson’s inclusion was so jarring to many was that the name was merely placed in the middle of Schefter’s list without any extra special attention called to it. That led Schefter to explain that his list is always presented in chronological order based on the timing of each person’s death.

Upon further reflection, Schefter said that he might have considered adding an asterisk to Simpson’s name, a measure he’s yet to take. In any event, the decision to honor Simpson was certainly polarizing, albeit one that the former Denver Post reporter seems to stand by.