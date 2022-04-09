Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead Saturday morning after a vehicle struck him in South Florida. Haskins, who played college football for Ohio State, was 24 years old.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement regarding Haskins’ tragic passing.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Ron Rivera, Haskins’ coach at Washington, also released a statement, saying he was “absolutely heartbroken to hear the news.”

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Haskins threw 50 touchdowns in one starting year with the Buckeyes and was drafted in the first round by the Washington Commanders in 2019 but was released after the 2020 season. He signed with the Steelers this past season but was inactive for all but one game. Expected to be in the mix for the quarterback position this season, he signed a one-year contract with the team in March.

The news spread quickly through social media and the NFL world, which means that ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was among the first to report the news. However, the way that Schefter discussed Haskins, focusing on the struggles he faced as an NFL player, rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.

“Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedrick Saunders,” wrote Schefter. “Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.”

There are plenty of ways to describe Haskins aside from calling out how he’s been “struggling to catch on” in the NFL during an announcement of his death.

After the tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons, Schefter deleted it. However, plenty of people around the football world, including some of Haskins’ fellow Ohio State alumni, NFL teammates, and other players from around the league, caught wind and commented on it first.