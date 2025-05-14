Screen grab: ‘The Main Event with Andrew Marchand’

Before teams start tanking for Arch Manning, Adam Schefter believes the NFL should follow the NBA’s lead by implementing a draft lottery.

The Dallas Mavericks using their 1.8% odds to win the NBA’s draft lottery for the right to select Cooper Flagg has ignited debates about the system. While some are irate over the Mavericks getting the first pick despite being in the NBA play-in tournament last month, others are defending the lottery for successfully proving it doesn’t pay to tank. Adam Schefter among them.

Not only did Schefter support the NBA’s draft lottery system this week on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, he called on the NFL to implement their own version.

Has the NFL ever thought about doing an NFL Draft Lottery? The more @AdamSchefter thinks about it, the more he thinks they should be in the business. pic.twitter.com/xdCexx4VN2 — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) May 13, 2025



“The more I think about it, the more I think the NFL should be in that business,” Schefter said. “They don’t want teams to tank. They don’t want teams to lose. We had a couple situations last year where in the last game of the year, the Patriots are putting in Joe Milton. I’m not telling you they’re trying to lose, but they certainly don’t want to win.”

Milton ultimately led New England to a 23-16 Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills. As much as some of the Patriots brass may have been rooting for a loss to secure the No. 1 pick, Buffalo similarly wanted to keep New England from getting that top selection. Which meant you had two NFL teams playing to lose in Week 18. Not great.

Even Mike Greenberg ranted about tanking on Get Up earlier this week. The typically even-keeled Greenberg used the Mavericks as proof that the process works, calling on the NFL to similarly discourage tanking by adopting a lottery system. But even if it doesn’t fully solve the NFL’s tanking problem, Schefter cited the opportunity for a big TV night.

“If nothing else, if the NFL were able to implement a lottery system they’d have one more night of ratings. They’re doing shows for everything else,” Schefter said. “Why would there not be a draft lottery show? That would rate huge! Could you imagine a year where there is a top quarterback prospect, or the year Arch Manning comes out? They put that in primetime, a half hour special primetime NFL Draft Lottery. Come on. It’s a home run.”

NBA teams still tank. The Brooklyn Nets were tanking this season in hopes of increasing their chances at drafting Cooper Flagg. Similarly, NFL teams would still consider tanking for Arch Manning even if there is a lottery. But the NFL never passes up the opportunity to make a dollar. And a lottery is untapped potential for the NFL to own one more night on the sports calendar.