Photo credit: The Pat McAfee Show

As Tom Brady endures NFL restrictions to broadcast games for Fox, Adam Schefter doesn’t seem concerned by the imposed burden.

After years of anticipation, Brady is slated to make his NFL analyst debut for Fox this weekend, calling the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game alongside Kevin Burkhardt on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Brady, however, will be calling that game, and every game on his schedule for Fox, with restricted access because of his pending bid to become part owner of the Raiders. Last month, the NFL announced Brady will not be able to attend in-person or remote production meetings. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will also be restricted from criticizing the officials or other teams.

Monday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined The Pat McAfee Show where he downplayed the potential for those restrictions to impact Brady’s ability to be a successful NFL analyst for Fox.

“Tom Brady would probably think that he doesn’t need to go to practice to understand how a player is playing.. If owners want to impose those rules then he won’t go to practice.. He’s gonna do a great job because he loves the game & he cares so much about it” @AdamSchefter… pic.twitter.com/3J9tOhuN2c — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 3, 2024



“Tom Brady probably would think that he doesn’t need to go to practice to understand how a player is playing,” Schefter said. “And he doesn’t need to sit through meetings to understand how a player is playing, that he can do this on his own without that. If there are some owners that want to impose rules like that that prevent him from going to a practice, then he probably won’t go to practice.”

“Tom Brady is gonna go out and try to do the best job he can and I’m fired up to watch him on Sunday, in Cleveland against the Cowboys,” Schefter continued. “He’s gonna do a great job because he loves the game, he cares about it, he knows exactly what drives these guys and he’s gonna bring a unique perspective. There aren’t many people who have operated at his level of success who have gone on to have successful broadcast careers. And in my mind, that’s probably just another obstacle, another mountain that he’s looking to challenge and I think he’s going to do a great job.”

The inability to attend sit down with teams, players, and coaches in production meetings probably won’t hurt Brady too much. He can likely be filled in on whatever he needs to know by Burkhardt and anyone else sitting in on those meetings. But the restriction on criticizing the officials and other teams seems like the more important limitation being placed on Brady.

Brady previously predicted he would be a “scathing” analyst in the booth. It’s hard to be “scathing” if you’re barred from criticizing everyone. How much the NFL imposes the “prohibited from publicly criticizing game officials and other clubs” line will determine whether or not this item impacts Brady as an analyst. Is Brady just prohibited from calling for an official’s job? Or will he be restricted from disagreeing with a call? If it’s the latter, that might pose a problem.

Regardless of how the NFL goes about imposing those restrictions, Fox and Brady are too close to their debut to pull the plug. Brady isn’t about to give up the financial benefits of becoming a 10 percent minority owner in the Raiders at a reported discount because of a few restrictions on his broadcasting career. And he isn’t about to walk away from two years of media prep because of those restrictions either.

[The Pat McAfee Show]