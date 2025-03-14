Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs in for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Rams At Cardinals Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Rams At Cardinals
The NFL offseason and free agency in particular can be a very fluid place. And that was so true than following the reports about former Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the possibility that he might sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will get coverage no matter what they do or don’t do in the offseason. But even though Cooper Kupp has some serious questions about his future and his health at 31 years old and missing time in each of the last three seasons, we know at his best he can be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.

After being released by the Rams, Kupp became one of the biggest names available in free agency. And reports from Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini both had the Cowboys interested in signing him early on Friday morning. Russini also named the Seahawks as a possible destination.

But no less than 90 minutes later, Adam Schefter pulled all the way back on Cooper Kupp to the Dallas Cowboys, saying that they were no longer the likely landing spot for him. That was seemingly confirmed by Dallas Morning News beat reporter Calvin Watkins, who said the team was not in the mix for the star receiver.

So that was fun while it lasted! The only thing missing from Schefter’s follow-up tweet was a “haha j/k” with a kissy face emoji. It must not have been much of a “push” for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Kupp if it evaporated in the time it takes to play one half of a football game. But that’s free agency for you.

I guess we won’t know where Cooper Kupp actually signs until we see his agent make a cameo appearance in a tweet announcing the decision.

