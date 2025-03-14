Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Rams At Cardinals

The NFL offseason and free agency in particular can be a very fluid place. And that was so true than following the reports about former Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the possibility that he might sign with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will get coverage no matter what they do or don’t do in the offseason. But even though Cooper Kupp has some serious questions about his future and his health at 31 years old and missing time in each of the last three seasons, we know at his best he can be one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, winning the Offensive Player of the Year Award in 2021.

After being released by the Rams, Kupp became one of the biggest names available in free agency. And reports from Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini both had the Cowboys interested in signing him early on Friday morning. Russini also named the Seahawks as a possible destination.

Developing: A sleeper team that has emerged and is now making a push to sign former Rams free-agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp is….the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources. Kupp’s decision on where to sign could come as early as today. pic.twitter.com/z85bUuHBOi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

Two teams very interested in signing free agent WR Cooper Kupp, according to league sources? The Seahawks and Cowboys. Kupp is expected to make his decision today. pic.twitter.com/6ai5Czte2B — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 14, 2025

But no less than 90 minutes later, Adam Schefter pulled all the way back on Cooper Kupp to the Dallas Cowboys, saying that they were no longer the likely landing spot for him. That was seemingly confirmed by Dallas Morning News beat reporter Calvin Watkins, who said the team was not in the mix for the star receiver.

While the Cowboys made what one source described as “a push” for Cooper Kupp, they still are not considered the likely landing spot for the former Rams wide receiver, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2025

Cowboys are “not in the mix” for Cooper Kupp, a person with knowledge of the teams thinking said this morning. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) March 14, 2025

So that was fun while it lasted! The only thing missing from Schefter’s follow-up tweet was a “haha j/k” with a kissy face emoji. It must not have been much of a “push” for the Dallas Cowboys to sign Kupp if it evaporated in the time it takes to play one half of a football game. But that’s free agency for you.

I guess we won’t know where Cooper Kupp actually signs until we see his agent make a cameo appearance in a tweet announcing the decision.