Pat McAfee Show contributor Aaron Rodgers knows there’s some ball washing going on at ESPN, and Adam Schefter proved it Monday afternoon.

Rodgers’ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last week coincided with the NFL trade deadline, and the New York Jets quarterback used that to mock one of his favorite targets. “Schefter probably knows better cause he’s ball washing for a lot of people,” Rodgers said, implying the insider gets his information by sucking up to NFL organizations.

After he heard the ragging, Schefter showed up to his Monday morning appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and sort of confirmed Rodgers’ theory. “Hold on one second, I’m just finishing up washing some balls here,” he joked to McAfee while holding his ball-washing towel at the start of the interview.



If only that towel could talk. Some examples of previous ball washing by Schefter could include spending $16,000 in chocolates as gifts for his sources or sending an entire unpublished story draft to former NFL GM Bruce Allen. Schefter has little shame in the way he gets his information and Rodgers doesn’t seem to like it. Actually, Rodgers doesn’t seem to like Schefter.

The “ball washing” comment was just Rodgers’ latest attempt at mocking Schefter and, to his credit, Schefty continues to shamelessly play along. In 2021, Rodgers referred to Schefter as “an unathletic, weak chin, no ass [guy]” after he reported the quarterback was seeking a split from Green Bay. Schefter responded to the criticism by proving his chin line appeared stronger than Rodgers’. Earlier this year, Rodgers told Schefter to “lose” his number and accused ESPN’s NFL insider of “making sh*t up.” Schefter responded by showing off his “lose my number” t-shirt and sharing a screenshot of the text he received from Rodgers.

Schefter has been able to ride his connections all the way to being known as the preeminent newsbreaker in the NFL. But when it comes to Rodgers, it’s going to take more than some ball washing to break that inner circle. We don’t even know if Rodgers washes his balls. Considering some of the unique methods of health and recovery, would anyone be surprised to learn he’s one of those manly testicle tanners?

