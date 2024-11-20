Photo credit: ESPN

The all-consuming life of an insider has seen reporters break stories from weird places. But Adam Schefter wins for breaking a story while in the weirdest position.

Sex.

Adam Schefter claims he broke a story while having sex — well, technically, it was after. Schefter joined the latest episode of This is Football with Kevin Clark and was asked to reveal the weirdest place he’s ever broken a story. One may have assumed an answer like the shower, the toilet, maybe Target. But nobody expected sex to be the answer.

I asked @AdamSchefter the weirdest place he’s ever broken a story. I cannot possibly recommend this clip more. “I got the job done, Kevin, in every which way.” pic.twitter.com/K61AKlOvcm — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 20, 2024



“I can remember being in Denver one time,” Schefter said with an awkward chuckle. “How do I say this. I had just spent time with this woman for the first time and got a text that Dale Carter was being suspended. I think it was for eight games for substance abuse. So, as I continued to lay there, confirm it and got the job done, Kevin. In every which way.”

Insider? I hardly know her! That apparently doesn’t matter to Schefter, who we now know kisses on the first date. We should also note this is only Schefter’s side of the story. A good journalist requires multiple sources to confirm stories. Which means we need to check with someone else before trusting Schefter’s confirmation that he got the job done in every which way.

Schefter worked in Denver for more than 15 years and Carter received multiple suspensions for substance abuse during his NFL career, so it’s hard to know exactly when this particular fling took place. But what a time for ESPN.

They have Shannon Sharpe “accidentally” going on Instagram Live while having sex, and then Adam Schefter giving new meaning to the term “insider” after admitting he once broke a story postcoital. The next time Schefter breaks a story, just think about all the different places where he might be hitting that send button from.

[This is Football]