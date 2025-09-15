Credit: Get Up on ESPN

We might look back at Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season as the death knell of the Tush Push.

Nearly outlawed by NFL owners this past offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles’ unstoppable QB sneak play was the defining reason why the team was able to win the Super Bowl rematch this weekend in Kansas City. And if even Adam Schefter is losing his breath ranting about it, the court of public opinion has issued its judgment.

Monday morning on Get Up, after Philadelphia’s 20-13 win, Schefter stated that the Chiefs did not lose the game on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead. They lost it, Schefter said, in March when the owners voted on the Tush Push.

“This game was lost in March. This game was lost when NFL owners refused to ban the Tush Push from happening,” Schefter said. “And there might be a lot of games that the Eagles play that (were) lost in March. Because this play is unstoppable.”

Continuing, Schefter highlighted what Dean Blandino and the NFL on Fox broadcast team harped on during the game. Eagles linemen can clearly be seen moving before the snap on most Tush Push plays, but are rarely, if ever, called for it. Oftentimes, center Cam Jurgen is lined up ahead of the ball, another advantage Philadelphia has eeked out that goes uncalled.

As a result, Schefter believes nobody will be able to stop the play until the NFL bans it under a new vote this coming offseason.

“Even the officials don’t even know how to handle it. You’re seeing the Eagles’ linemen jump offsides every play, and nothing is called,” Schefter added. “The Eagles get to do whatever they want, every single play with the Tush Push. I know people hate it, but they have mastered it.”

The final vote on the Tush Push technically came in May, when a ban lost by two votes. The Green Bay Packers officially proposed the ban, and the Eagles worked overtime lobbying teams to vote against a ban. The new rule would have prohibited pushing or pulling a runner “in any direction at any time,” per CBS News.

With an elite offensive line and a big, physical running quarterback in Jalen Hurts, the Eagles use the play to great success in short-distance situations. As a result, they are one of the NFL’s best 4th down and goal-line teams.