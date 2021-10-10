Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has certainly had no issue with calling out the media this season following all the criticism he took during the offseason and following the team’s season-opening loss.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, Rodgers was asked why he didn’t do the Lambeau Leap after his first home touchdown of the year last Sunday. Pat McAfee prodded Rodgers by wondering what his reasoning might be for avoiding the leap. At one point, he wonders if Rodgers was concerned that he’d look like ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, who once did the Lambeau Leap and didn’t get a lot of height on it. That prompted quite the response from Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers roasting Adam Schefter to a crisp is the type of content I come here for. pic.twitter.com/aa6zVgyamW — ??? ???? ? (@BigMack_4) October 5, 2021

“I’m sick of hearing this,” McAfee said. “Did I trip myself, he’s saying. I’m going to look like [Adam] Schefter doing the Lambeau Leap, he’s thinking.”

“I never said that,” the Packers quarterback replied. “I didn’t mention me looking like an unathletic, weak chin, no ass [guy].”

Shots indeed fired. For the record, here’s Schefter’s infamous attempt, which he did in 2019 with a little (okay, a lot) of help from the fans in the stands.

On Sunday, Schefter and the rest of the NFL Countdown crew had a chance to provide a rebuttal for Rodgers’ comments about his butt.

A response to Aaron Rodgers’ comments on the @PatMcAfeeShow. pic.twitter.com/6jjQJOpN3M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2021

“That’s a first for me. I’ve been called an ass plenty of times in my life, but I’ve never had somebody comment about mine, except my wife who’s been very complimentary of it,” Schefter said.

Schefter said complaints about his chin were new to him as well and ESPN brought up a graphic that apparently showed there isn’t actually much difference between his and Rodgers, whatever that might be worth.

Rodgers certainly seemed to enjoy getting in the dig at Schefter’s expense, perhaps because it was Schefter who fanned the flames of Aaron’s off-season drama with a report right before the NFL Draft, the timing of which was much-criticized. While his digs might have come with a smile, it certainly felt like there was a bit of bite underneath Rodgers’ smile as well. We’ll see if he has more to say about Schefter’s features the next time he’s back on with McAfee.

