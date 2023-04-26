Despite all of his complaining about Adam Schefter’s reporting over the last two years, the ESPN NFL insider has essentially been right the entire way when it comes to how Aaron Rodgers ended up with the New York Jets on Wednesday.

However, it’s clear that Rodgers would prefer to never hear from Schefter again. And it appears as though the reporter is more than happy to honor that request.

When Rodgers initially confirmed Schefter’s reporting that he had asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him to New York, Rodgers shared an anecdote about how he had told Schefter and fellow ESPN reporter Dianna Russini to lose his phone number. Schefter later confirmed that Rodgers told him to “lose my number” and shared the text to prove it.

On Wednesday, Rodgers met with the New York media and seemed to welcome a congenial relationship with them. The only awkward moment during the press conference was when Matt Schneidman asked him why he hadn’t spoken directly with the Packers before the trade. After offering an odd explanation about how the Packers didn’t FaceTime him, Rodgers was asked what the best number to reach him was, to which he responded “Ask Adam Schefter.”

Reporter: “What’s the best number to reach you at?” Aaron Rodgers: “Ask Adam Schefter.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 26, 2023

Unfortunately, Schefter had already taken Rodgers’ previous advice to heart.

“Lost that number,” said Schefter in a quote-tweet response.

And so, we close the book on the Aaron Rodgers-Adam Shefter ordeal, at least until next offseason when the quarterback mulls retirement all over again.

[Matt Schneidman, Adam Schefter]